Merck wins backing from CDC panel for 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine

Oct. 21, 2021 8:20 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has unanimously voted to recommend its 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine named VAXNEUVANCE.
  • The endorsement from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) covers the adults aged 65 years and above, and those from 19-64 with underlying medical conditions.
  • For both age groups, ACIP has voted to provisionally recommend the vaccination with VAXNEUVANCE followed by PNEUMOVAX 23 or with a single dose of 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, the company said in a statement.
  • CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them before making its final decision.
  • On Wednesday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also said that the ACIP voted to recommend its PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for routine use in the above age groups.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.