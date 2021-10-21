Merck wins backing from CDC panel for 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine
Oct. 21, 2021
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has unanimously voted to recommend its 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine named VAXNEUVANCE.
- The endorsement from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) covers the adults aged 65 years and above, and those from 19-64 with underlying medical conditions.
- For both age groups, ACIP has voted to provisionally recommend the vaccination with VAXNEUVANCE followed by PNEUMOVAX 23 or with a single dose of 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, the company said in a statement.
- CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them before making its final decision.
- On Wednesday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also said that the ACIP voted to recommend its PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for routine use in the above age groups.