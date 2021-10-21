Bath & Body Works is named a top pick at BofA with holiday outperformance expected
Oct. 21, 2021 8:23 AM ETBBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America highlights Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) as one of the best positioned retailers into the holiday season. BBWI is seen as a likely candidate to grab market share amid supply chain disruptions. The stock is lined up as a top pick at BofA.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We view BBWI as one of the most consistent growth stories in retail with room for upwards estimate revisions. BBWI’s primarily domestic (>90%) supply chain insulates it from the factory shutdowns and delays in international shipping currently putting other retailers’ deliveries at risk. Its only imports are packaging components (candle lids and soap pumps) sourced from China, with very little Vietnam exposure."
- On a valuation check, BBWI is noted to be trading at 10X FY22 EV/EBITDA estimates, which is a discount to both makeup and personal care peers at 14.2X and consumer compounders at 19.1X.
