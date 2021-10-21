Karyopharm gets dosing underway in Phase 2 expansion of early-stage eltanexor study

Red blood cells flowing through the blood stream

ExperienceInteriors/E+ via Getty Images

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announces dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 expansion of an ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study investigating eltanexor.
  • The Phase 2 expansion is designed to evaluate eltanexor monotherapy in patients with hypomethylating agents (HMA) refractory, intermediate or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • The primary endpoint for the Phase 2 expansion is overall response rate (ORR) with the secondary endpoints of determining progression-free and overall survival.
  • MDS is a group of diseases characterized by ineffective production of the components of the blood due to poor bone marrow function, leading to a high risk of transformation into acute leukemia.
