Karyopharm gets dosing underway in Phase 2 expansion of early-stage eltanexor study
Oct. 21, 2021 8:25 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: SA News Team
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announces dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 expansion of an ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study investigating eltanexor.
- The Phase 2 expansion is designed to evaluate eltanexor monotherapy in patients with hypomethylating agents (HMA) refractory, intermediate or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
- The primary endpoint for the Phase 2 expansion is overall response rate (ORR) with the secondary endpoints of determining progression-free and overall survival.
- MDS is a group of diseases characterized by ineffective production of the components of the blood due to poor bone marrow function, leading to a high risk of transformation into acute leukemia.