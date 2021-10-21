Amazonas Florestal rallies on acquiring Colombia Dreams Marijuana
Oct. 21, 2021 8:29 AM ETAmazonas Florestal, Ltd (AZFL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amazonas Florestal (OTCPK:AZFL) trades 11.8% higher premarket after closing a MoU and signed for the acquisition of 51% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM), a Colombian company based out of Ciénaga, Magdalena.
- CDM is fully licensed and dedicated to the cultivation, product manufacturing and distribution of High-CBD Hemp and Medical Marijuana flower, and its many derivative products.
- Formal acquisition agreements will be signed this week.
- CDM's production centers are located in Guamo, Tolima and Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta where some of the world’s best cropping locations for cannabis are found with historically proven results.