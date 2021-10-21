Genovis licenses novel protease to Selecta to aid development of gene therapies

Protein enzymes fold into their structure to fulfill their function - 3d illustration

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.