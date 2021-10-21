Genovis licenses novel protease to Selecta to aid development of gene therapies
Oct. 21, 2021 8:32 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)TAKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Genovis has granted an exclusive license of its immunoglobulin G ("IgG") protease, IdeXork, to Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to aid in the development of gene therapies for IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases.
- The companies say that IdeXork will be used with Selecta's ImmTOR platform to enable dosing of gene therapies.
- Under terms of the agreement, Selecta has given Genovis an undisclosed upfront payment. Genovis retains rights to research, preclinical, and diagnostic applications of IdeXork.
- Genovis is also eligible for development and sales milestones milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales in the low double digits.
- Earlier this month, Selecta signed a licensing dealing with Takeda (NYSE:TAK) worth as much as $1B to Selecta.