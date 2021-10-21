Jobless claims drop 6K to 290K

Oct. 21, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -6K to 290K vs. 300K consensus, 296K prior. (revised from 293K).
  • Four-week moving average was 319.75K, down 15,250 from the previous week's average of 335K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.9%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 256.30K, a decrease of 24,293 (or 8.7%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 2.481M lower than 2.603M prior and 2.550M consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.