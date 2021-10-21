Jobless claims drop 6K to 290K
Oct. 21, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -6K to 290K vs. 300K consensus, 296K prior. (revised from 293K).
- Four-week moving average was 319.75K, down 15,250 from the previous week's average of 335K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.9%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 256.30K, a decrease of 24,293 (or 8.7%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.481M lower than 2.603M prior and 2.550M consensus.