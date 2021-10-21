Agilent's PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx gets CE-IVD mark approval

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has received CE-IVD mark approval for the PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx to guide options for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancers.
  • PD-L1 is a critical biomarker for response to anti-PD-1 therapies, including the immunotherapeutic agent Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • "The added indication of PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx will give physicians in Europe important information to inform first-line treatment decisions for patients with these common and potentially deadly cancers," said Sam Raha, president of the Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group.
