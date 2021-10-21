Knight-Swift Transportation keeps trucking higher as bulls defend
Oct. 21, 2021
- Deutsche Bank is incrementally positive on Buy-rated Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) even with shares at their 52-week high.
- Analyst Amit Mehrotra and team say they have attempted to look beyond just the cyclical, and identify underlying industry and/or company specific trends that have potential to drive significant change in the value of select equities.
- "It is through this lens that we remain positive on KNX shares, and following today's release we are more confident in the company's potential to make further progress towards growing its LTL business via add'l acquisitions over the next 12 months."
- KNX is up 0.33% premarket after gaining more than 7% yesterday.
