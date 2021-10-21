OFS Capital commences notes offering

Oct. 21, 2021 8:44 AM ETOFS Capital (OFS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes and has applied for the notes to be listed on The Nasdaq under the symbol, "OFSSH".
  • If approved, notes will commence trading within 30 days from the original issue date.
  • Interest rate, terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fully or partially pay down, retire, or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, which may include the company's 6.25% Notes due 2023, 5.95% Notes due 2026 and/or borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.