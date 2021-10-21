OFS Capital commences notes offering
- OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes and has applied for the notes to be listed on The Nasdaq under the symbol, "OFSSH".
- If approved, notes will commence trading within 30 days from the original issue date.
- Interest rate, terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used to fully or partially pay down, retire, or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, which may include the company's 6.25% Notes due 2023, 5.95% Notes due 2026 and/or borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.