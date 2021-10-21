Denny's trades higher after Truist says the chain is getting back to its 24-7 roots
Oct. 21, 2021 8:48 AM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Truist Securities hikes its rating on Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) to Buy from Hold.
- Analyst Jake Bartlett is positive on the restaurant chain's ability to post solid earnings reports in the near term.
- "We see upside to 3Q21 ests, given expanding operating hours and strength in DENN’s key markets, and expect the impact of spiking cost inflation to be limited, due to DENN’s highly franchised model. Our web scrape suggests that DENN has made progress restoring 24/7 operations, which is an encouraging feat, given staffing challenges."
- Shares of Denny's (DENN) are up 3.44% in premarket action to $15.10.
- The firm assigns a price target of $18 to DENN vs. the average Wall Street PT of $19.13.