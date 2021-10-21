Allstate estimates September catastrophe losses of $130M, 50% from large wind/hail events

  • The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced estimated September catastrophe losses of $165M or $130M, after-tax; Q3 catastrophe losses totaled $1.3B, pre-tax.
  • Two large wind/hail events, primarily impacting the Midwest, accounted for ~50% of September estimated catastrophe losses.
  • During Q3, the company performed its annual run-off property-liability reserve review, which resulted in unfavorable reserve re-estimates totaling $111M or $88M, after-tax, primarily related to asbestos and environmental exposure.
  • August catastrophe losses were estimated at $876M, or $692M after-tax.
