Allstate estimates September catastrophe losses of $130M, 50% from large wind/hail events
Oct. 21, 2021 8:57 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced estimated September catastrophe losses of $165M or $130M, after-tax; Q3 catastrophe losses totaled $1.3B, pre-tax.
- Two large wind/hail events, primarily impacting the Midwest, accounted for ~50% of September estimated catastrophe losses.
- During Q3, the company performed its annual run-off property-liability reserve review, which resulted in unfavorable reserve re-estimates totaling $111M or $88M, after-tax, primarily related to asbestos and environmental exposure.
- August catastrophe losses were estimated at $876M, or $692M after-tax.
