Petroleum Geo-Services reports Q3 results
Oct. 21, 2021 8:57 AM ETPGS ASA (PGSVY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Petroleum Geo-Services (OTCPK:PGSVY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15.
- Revenue of $141.7M (+66.5% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- The order book totaled $241M on September 30, 2021. On June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, the order book was $255M and $160M, respectively.
- PGS expects full year 2021 gross cash costs to be in the range of $400-420 million. 2021 MultiClient cash investments are expected to be approximately $125 million. Approximately 35% of 2021 active 3D vessel time is expected to be allocated to MultiClient acquisition.
- Capital expenditures for 2021 is expected to be approximately $40 million.