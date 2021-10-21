First Advantage appoints Douglas Nairne as COO, International
Oct. 21, 2021 9:00 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) has expanded leadership team with the appointment of Douglas Nairne as Chief Operations Officer – International and Victor Sachs as Senior Vice President, Customer Care – Americas.
- These newly created roles are intended to drive the company's efforts in delivering industry-leading customer experience across its global footprint.
- Nairne brings over 20 years of multinational operations experience to the role, having served as CEO of Dataflow Group most recently.
- Sachs has over 25 years of experience in leading customer experience technology transformations across B2B, B2C and internal support functions. Most recently, Sachs was Head, Global Critical Incident Centers at Salesforce.