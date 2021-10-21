Scynexis rises on publishing of phase 3 data of vaginal yeast therapy BREXAFEMME

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced publication of results from its phase 3 VANISH-303 and phase 2 DOVE studies evaluating its FDA approved threapy BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) to treat vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection.
  • The company said data from the phase 3 VANISH-303 trial, which were published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases, led to the approval of the drug.
  • The study found that oral BREXAFEMME was statistically superior versus placebo in completely resolving signs and symptoms of VVC at Day 10 (50.5% [95/188] vs 28.6% [28/98], respectively; without the need for additional antifungal treatments, including topicals.
  • Results also showed superior mycological eradication (49.5% [93/188] vs 19.4% [19/98] when compared with placebo.
  • Symptom resolution was sustained and further increased with ibrexafungerp compared with placebo (59.6% [112/188] vs 44.9% [44/98] at follow-up.
  • Post hoc analysis showed similar rates of clinical cure and clinical improvement at test-of-cure for African American patients (54.8% [40/73] and 63.4% [47/73], respectively)
  • Ibrexafungerp was well-tolerated. Adverse events were mainly gastrointestinal in nature and mild in severity.
  • In the the phase 2 study evaluated different regimens of ibrexafungerp and included fluconazole as comparator, the standard of care for VVC.
  • The study identified the ibrexafungerp oral dose regimen of 300mg BID for one day as optimal for the phase 3 program.
  • After 10 days of treatment the clinical cure rate reported for this regimen was 51.9% vs. 58.3% for fluconazole and 70.4% of patients reported no symptoms at Day 25, vs. 50.0% for those on fluconazole.
  • The use of rescue antifungal medication was reported in 3.7% of patients receiving the selected dose of ibrexafungerp, compared to 29.2% of patients receiving fluconazole.
  • Ibrexafungerp was well-tolerated.
