Ligand Pharmaceuticals and China Resources Double-Crane ink collaboration agreement

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has signed a collaboration agreement granting China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical exclusive Asia territorial rights to develop a novel investigational oral COVID-19 antiviral therapeutic compound using the company's BEPro technology.
  • Ligand will receive an upfront payment in respect of the collaboration, and if the program advances, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales.
  • China Resources will be responsible for all costs related to the program.
  • BEPro is a proprietary prodrug technology that is specifically applicable to nucleotides and nucleotide analogs for the development of compounds with improved product profiles.
  • Ligand has filed multiple patents globally on the BEPro technology and potential antiviral compounds.
