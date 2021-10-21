Ligand Pharmaceuticals and China Resources Double-Crane ink collaboration agreement
Oct. 21, 2021 9:12 AM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: SA News Team
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has signed a collaboration agreement granting China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical exclusive Asia territorial rights to develop a novel investigational oral COVID-19 antiviral therapeutic compound using the company's BEPro technology.
- Ligand will receive an upfront payment in respect of the collaboration, and if the program advances, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales.
- China Resources will be responsible for all costs related to the program.
- BEPro is a proprietary prodrug technology that is specifically applicable to nucleotides and nucleotide analogs for the development of compounds with improved product profiles.
- Ligand has filed multiple patents globally on the BEPro technology and potential antiviral compounds.