American Air CEO: Airline profitability depends on business travel rebound
Oct. 21, 2021 9:42 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)UAL, DAL, LUVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that the company's Q3 loss came about because of inconsistent demand for business travel.
- However, the head of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) told CNBC that the eventual rebound in business demand will drive profitability across the industry.
- "Once business travel comes back, which it will, you'll see all of us return to profitability," he said.
- Parker's comments followed the release of quarterly results earlier in the day. American (AAL) reported red ink for Q3, but the loss was not as steep as analysts had predicted. Meanwhile, revenue surged 183% to reach $8.97B.
- Parker explained that in July, business travel had returned to about 64% of pre-pandemic levels, allowing the company to score a profit during the month.
- The surge in the Delta variant led to a setback in August and September, however, with business demand dropping back below 50% of normal levels. As a result, AAL recorded losses for those months.
- Looking ahead, Parker predicted a renewed rebound in business demand, as well as a surge in international travel, with U.S. COVID restrictions for European visitors loosening on Nov. 8.
- The American Air CEO also projected strong holiday demand.
- Following its earnings report, AAL posted a 1% advance in pre-market trading, with the stock rising to $19.52.
- Shares rallied earlier in the year, reaching a 52-week high of $26.09. AAL came off this level during June and early July, settling into a range that has lasted for the past few months.
- With its strength early in the year, AAL's stock performance has outstripped those of its biggest rivals over a 12-month time frame.
- AAL has advanced nearly 53% over that time. United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and LUV (NYSE:LUV) have each posted gains of less than 30%.
- Of the four air carriers, AAL is the only one that has beaten the broader market over the past year. The return on the S&P 500 has reached about 34% since October 2020.