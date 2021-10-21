MSCI, Cboe extend, expand licensing pact for 10 more years
Oct. 21, 2021 9:38 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), MSCIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) extends its licensing agreement with Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) for options trading on MSCI global indices in the U.S. through 2031 and expands the pact to include four more indices.
- In addition, the agreement expands the companies' relationship, creating a framework for them to collaborate on new products and services.
- "Our expanded relationship with MSCI opens up a world of opportunities for new products, services and solutions, and we look forward to working together to further serve the global investment community," said Ed Tilly, chairman, CEO, and president of Cboe.
- Under the agreement, initially signed in 2014, Cboe will continue to have the rights in the U.S. to develop and list index options on the following six MSCI indices: the MSCI EAFE Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI All Country World Index, MSCI USA Index, MSCI World Index and the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Index.
- In addition, the agreement enables Cboe to offer index options, subject to regulatory approval, on four additional MSCI ESG indices: the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index, MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index, MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index and the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index.
- Cboe is currently the only U.S. exchange that offers options trading on MSCI indices.
- Previously (Oct. 20), Cboe Global Markets to acquire ErisX