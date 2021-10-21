EVmo settles class action lawsuit for $1M
Oct. 21, 2021 9:42 AM ETEVmo, Inc. (YAYO)By: SA News Team
- EVmo (OTC:YAYO), which rents passenger vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy employees, shares rise after the company announces the settlement of the Hamlin v. YayYo class action lawsuit. Defendants argued that they were sold shares at an artificially inflated price of $4 during the company's IPO.
- The company agrees to pay out $1M in equal installments every 3 months over the coming year. "This lawsuit has been an obstacle that has impacted our ability to uplist to a national listed exchange and prevented the Company from changing its name and ticker symbol," said Executive Chairman Terren Peizer.
- Revenue at EVmo grew 67.8% Y/Y in the company's most recent quarter and was up 15.6% sequentially. The company expects a $10M equity capital raise, which should enable the Company to purchase approximately 4,000 vehicles translating into $80M in annual revenue.