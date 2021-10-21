WhiteHorse Finance dips after pricing ~$29.1M stock offering
Oct. 21, 2021 9:43 AM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF -6.1%) has priced its underwritten primary offering of 1.9M shares of its common stock at $15.81/share, for an anticipated net proceeds of ~$29.1M.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any.
- Offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021.
- The company plans to use all or substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering to invest in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.