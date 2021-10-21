Mechanical Technology gets $16.3M convertible notes financing
- Mechanical Technology (MKTY +0.6%) the parent company of EcoChain and MTI Instruments enter into a securities purchase agreement to sell $16.3M of convertible notes to certain accredited investors.
- The notes will be convertible into shares of Mechanical Technology common stock at a price of $9.18 per share, which was based on a discount to the 5-day VWAP at October 20, 2021.
- Michael Toporek, CEO stated,“We are very pleased to partner with these investors as a critical component to financing our growth initiatives. This financing allows us to buy the electrical infrastructure for our pipeline and move Anaconda and Python to chips that will allow us to raise our hash rate deployed. We expect our current facilities to hit about 1 Exahash by Q1 next year. As we build out 100MW to 150MW of our pipeline, we will steadily add about 3 Exahash next year and will be managing 4 Exhash in total. Our new capacity should have power cost of 2.3 cents per kwh and be powered by renewable energy.”