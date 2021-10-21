Olin to shut down chlor alkali capacity in Alabama

Oct. 21, 2021 9:45 AM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Olin (OLN -1.7%) says it will permanently shut down the remaining diaphragm-grade chlor alkali capacity at its McIntosh, Ala., facility by the end of Q3 2022.
  • The closure of the 200K ECU tons is in addition to a similar shutdown at McIntosh in Q1 2021.
  • "When this shut down is complete, Olin will have rationalized approximately 855,000 ECU tons of high-cost, low-value diaphragm-grade chlor alkali capacity since early 2021," Olin Chairman, President and CEO Scott Sutton says.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Insiders Forum says Olin "expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA of at least $2.1B for 2021 and is using that cash flow to significantly reduce debt."
