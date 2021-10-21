BITO to see competition Friday when Valkyrie launches market's second Bitcoin-strategy ETF

Bitcoin cryptocurrency blockchain finance chart

alexsl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • A second U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF will reportedly hit the market Friday, with the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) set to take on the hot new ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) then.
  • The Valkyrie fund will trade under the ticker symbol "BTF," as reported by CoinDesk.
  • BTF will be very similar to the new ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) in that both will provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) through the futures market. BITO went public Tuesday to strong demand as the first ETF approved to invest in Bitcoin futures.
  • However, neither will invest directly in Bitcoin or other digital assets, as regulators still haven't approved that for U.S. ETFs.
  • ProShares has had a few days to enjoy being first to market, but competitors are now just around the corner.
  • Aside from Valkyrie, VanEck is set to launch its own Bitcoin-futures ETF in coming days. The new VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) will be available to investors as early as Monday.
  • Bitcoin was trading -4.83% at last check Thursday after touching a new all-time high of $67.7K on Wednesday.
