BITO to see competition Friday when Valkyrie launches market's second Bitcoin-strategy ETF
Oct. 21, 2021 1:32 PM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), XBTF, BTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- A second U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF will reportedly hit the market Friday, with the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) set to take on the hot new ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) then.
- The Valkyrie fund will trade under the ticker symbol "BTF," as reported by CoinDesk.
- BTF will be very similar to the new ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) in that both will provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) through the futures market. BITO went public Tuesday to strong demand as the first ETF approved to invest in Bitcoin futures.
- However, neither will invest directly in Bitcoin or other digital assets, as regulators still haven't approved that for U.S. ETFs.
- ProShares has had a few days to enjoy being first to market, but competitors are now just around the corner.
- Aside from Valkyrie, VanEck is set to launch its own Bitcoin-futures ETF in coming days. The new VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) will be available to investors as early as Monday.
- Bitcoin was trading -4.83% at last check Thursday after touching a new all-time high of $67.7K on Wednesday.