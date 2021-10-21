The Alkaline Water partners with Ohi for foraying into the quick commerce space

Oct. 21, 2021 9:52 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The Alkaline Water (WTER +1.2%) announced its partnership with Ohi, the nex-gen instant commerce platform that enables brands to meet their customers' expectations of superfast delivery.
  • Ohi’s transformational e-commerce delivery model will allow for 2-hour delivery of Alkaline88 in the two largest U.S. markets.
  • The service will commence in November for customers in New York City and Los Angeles for 2-hour, same-day, or next-day delivery.
  • "Brands that use Ohi for their e-commerce platforms have seen a 120% increase in repeat purchases, a 35% increase in lifetime value, and a 28% increase in cart conversion," President and CEO Ricky Wright commented.
  • The company targets to expand with Ohi into eight additional major markets by the end of Q1 in 2022 and to a total of 25 by the end of 2022.
