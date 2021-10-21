Shionogi's oral drug for COVID-19 seen to be safe in phase 1 trial
Oct. 21, 2021 9:59 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) said phase 1 trial of its oral antiviral drug S-217622 for COVID-19 in healthy people was safe and well tolerated.
- The company said once-daily oral dosing of S-217622 resulted in plasma concentrations in excess of the target concentration required for viral reduction as predicted from non-clinical studies.
- The company expects S-217622 will effectively reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load with once-daily oral administration.
- In addition, the company also reported data from non-clinical studies:
- In which S-217622 showed in vitro antiviral activity against a broad range of strains, including the δ strain.
- A dose-dependent viral reduction effect of the drug was seen in multiple animal studies.
- The Japanese company added that S-217622 showed a long plasma half life and excellent oral absorption in multiple animals, in addition to high metabolic stability.