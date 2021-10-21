Shionogi's oral drug for COVID-19 seen to be safe in phase 1 trial

  • Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) said phase 1 trial of its oral antiviral drug S-217622 for COVID-19 in healthy people was safe and well tolerated.
  • The company said once-daily oral dosing of S-217622 resulted in plasma concentrations in excess of the target concentration required for viral reduction as predicted from non-clinical studies.
  • The company expects S-217622 will effectively reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load with once-daily oral administration.
  • In addition, the company also reported data from non-clinical studies:
  • In which S-217622 showed in vitro antiviral activity against a broad range of strains, including the δ strain.
  • A dose-dependent viral reduction effect of the drug was seen in multiple animal studies.
  • The Japanese company added that S-217622 showed a long plasma half life and excellent oral absorption in multiple animals, in addition to high metabolic stability.
