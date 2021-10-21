Wellteq Digital licenses digital sleep tech assets
Oct. 21, 2021 10:12 AM ETWellteQ Digital Health Inc. (WTEQF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Wellteq Digital Health (OTCQB:WTEQF) completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement with one of Asia Pacific’s leading sleep technology providers for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content.
- Under the license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights to the assets.
- The company said initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600K to CA$70K to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
- Wellteq intends to integrate the licensed sleep assets into its existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
- The company added that the license accelerates Wellteq’s sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.