Wellteq Digital licenses digital sleep tech assets

Oct. 21, 2021 10:12 AM ETWellteQ Digital Health Inc. (WTEQF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Wellteq Digital Health (OTCQB:WTEQF) completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement with one of Asia Pacific’s leading sleep technology providers for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content.
  • Under the license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights to the assets.
  • The company said initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600K to CA$70K to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • Wellteq intends to integrate the licensed sleep assets into its existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • The company added that the license accelerates Wellteq’s sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
