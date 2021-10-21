Anglo American's Q3 production edges higher but trims guidance
Oct. 21, 2021 10:19 AM ETAnglo American plc (NGLOY), AAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) falls more than 3% in London after reporting higher Q3 production but tightening full-year guidance for diamonds, copper and iron ore toward the lower end of their predicted ranges.
- Anglo trims diamond production guidance to 32M carats from 32M-33M carats due to continuing operational challenges, copper output is narrowed to 650K-660K tons from 650K-680K tons due to plant performance challenges at the Los Bronces mine, and iron ore guidance (wet basis) is tightened to 64.5M vs. 64.5M-66.5M tons previously as rail in South Africa performed below planned levels.
- The company says Q3 overall production rose by 2%, led by planned higher rough diamond production at De Beers and increased output from the Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.
- Q3 copper production fell 6% Y/Y due to planned maintenance at Collahuasi, rough diamond production rose by 28% as consumer demand recovered in major markets, and iron ore production climbed 15% on increased output from the Minas-Rio and Kumba mines.
- RBC analyst Tyler Broda says production generally was in line or better than expectations, but the report likely will lead to consensus downgrades because realized pricing in met coal and iron ore has caused far lower realizations than forecast.
