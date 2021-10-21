Klarna partners with Wix to provide Buy Now, Pay Later solutions to merchants
- Buy Now, Pay Later provider Klarna (KLAR) enters into a strategic partnership with Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) to bring flexible payment solutions to eCommerce merchants across the globe.
- Wix (WIX) merchants will be able to offer their customers more flexibility at checkout, including Klarna's (KLAR) Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions that enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments over time, while retailers get paid upfront and in full.
- "Our research indicates that Wix Stores connected to BNPL providers have seen 25% increase in high-ticket transactions, making these items more affordable for customers and boosting merchants' overall growth," said Omer Shatzky, head of billing and payments at Wix.
- Shares of WIX edge higher by nearly 2% intra-day.
- Some well-known BNPL competitors to Klarna (KLAR) that are publicly traded include PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY).
- Near the end of September, Mastercard also started its own Buy Now, Pay Later program with bank partners.