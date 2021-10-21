Klarna partners with Wix to provide Buy Now, Pay Later solutions to merchants

Oct. 21, 2021 10:20 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX), KLARPYPL, AFRM, AFTPYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Buy Now Pay Later concept

t_kimura/iStock via Getty Images

  • Buy Now, Pay Later provider Klarna (KLAR) enters into a strategic partnership with Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) to bring flexible payment solutions to eCommerce merchants across the globe.
  • Wix (WIX) merchants will be able to offer their customers more flexibility at checkout, including Klarna's (KLAR) Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions that enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments over time, while retailers get paid upfront and in full.
  • "Our research indicates that Wix Stores connected to BNPL providers have seen 25% increase in high-ticket transactions, making these items more affordable for customers and boosting merchants' overall growth," said Omer Shatzky, head of billing and payments at Wix.
  • Shares of WIX edge higher by nearly 2% intra-day.
  • Some well-known BNPL competitors to Klarna (KLAR) that are publicly traded include PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY).
  • Near the end of September, Mastercard also started its own Buy Now, Pay Later program with bank partners.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.