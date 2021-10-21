NeuroMetrix shares fall after wider Q3 net loss

  • NeuroMetrix shares fell (NURO -4.7%) after the company reported third-quarter net loss that widened partly due to higher operational costs incurred during the quarter.
  • Operating expenses in the quarter was $2.1 million, an increase from $1.8 million in Q3 2020.
  • The increase was attributable to regulatory costs, higher R&D parts costs, sales & marketing staffing, and non-cash stock compensation expenses.
  • Quarterly revenue increased 1.5% to $2.06M in the quarter.
  • The company recorded a Q3 2021 net loss of $687 thousand, or $0.12 per share, exceeding the net loss in Q3 2020 of $257 thousand, or $0.07 per share.
  • NeuroMetrix ended the quarter with $23.2 million cash on the balance sheet.
