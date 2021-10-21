Crocs just flipped the script on the woes in the apparel sector
- Smashing earnings results from Crocs (CROX +8.2%) seem to be giving a shot of adrenaline to the apparel sector, which has seen some jittery trading on supply chain worries. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) said it took swift action to shift production, improve factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units amid the Vietnam factory shutdowns and other supply chain issues. The retailer guided for 20% revenue growth in 2022. The tone was decidedly different than what was heard early in the earnings season with Nike's (NKE +1.1%) warnings.
- Also supporting the bullish vibe today in apparel, Bloomberg reported that U.S. retail foot traffic rose 27.7% last week from a year ago.
- Express (EXPR +6.3%), Boot Barn (BOOT +7.8%), Torrid Holdings (CURV +5.4%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +5.3%), Caleres (CAL +4.8%), Wolverine World Wide (WWW +3.2%), Skechers (SKX +2.8%), Foot Locker (FL +2.5%), Vera Bradley (VRA +2.2%), The Children's Place (PLCE +3.5%), Citi Trends (CTRN +4.0%), Designer Brands (DBI +3.3%), Zumiez (ZUMZ +3.8%), Kohl's (KSS +1.4%), Dillard's (DDS +1.8%) and Guess (GES +2.3%).
