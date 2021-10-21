Qualtrics stock trades higher after raising full-year outlook
Oct. 21, 2021 Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)
- Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) reports third-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates with 41% revenue growth on the year to $271.6M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 vs. the consensus loss of $0.02.
- Subscription revenue in the quarter increased 49% to $220.3M.
- Total remaining performance obligations increased 76% year-over-year to $1.36B. The remaining performance obligations for the next 12 months total $781.5M, up 58% on the year.
- For the fourth quarter, Qualtrics guides for revenue between $296M and $298M, above the $263.93M consensus, and a loss per share of $0.04 to $0.02 versus the $0.04 loss expected by analysts.
- Qualtrics raises its full-year guidance with revenue moving from $1.007-1.011B to $1.056-1.058B, above the $1.01B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS moves from a $0.02 loss and breakeven to a profit of $0.02 and $0.04 compared to the $0.01 loss estimate.
- (XM +6.7%)
- Earnings press release
