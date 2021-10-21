Vita Coco opens with small gain after IPO was priced below expectations

  • Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) opens for trading at $15.37 after the IPO was priced at $15 per share, which fell far below the original targeted range of $18 to $21.
  • In opening trades, COCO has drifted to as high as $15.99.
  • The company is the clear coconut water category leader with 46% market share in the United States. Vita Coco (COCO) reported revenue growth of 9.4% in 2020 to $311M.
  • In a concurrent private placement separate from the IPO, Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) has agreed to buy $20M worth of shares of COCO from existing stockholder Verlinvest.
  • Vita Cocao was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
