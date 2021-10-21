Portillo's jumps 35% over its IPO pricing level on strong early demand

Oct. 21, 2021 11:19 AM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) opens for trading at $26 per share after the food chain's IPO was priced at $20 per share.
  • Shares of Portillo's have traded as high as $27.17 in the early going to rep more than a 35% gain.
  • The iconic hot dog chain describes itself in its SEC filing as serving iconic Chicago street food through high-energy, multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create a memorable dining experience. The chain has 67 locations spread across nine states.
  • The restaurant sector is having a solid day with 36 out of 49 stocks in positive territory.
  • Catch up on all the latest IPO news.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.