Portillo's jumps 35% over its IPO pricing level on strong early demand
Oct. 21, 2021 11:19 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) opens for trading at $26 per share after the food chain's IPO was priced at $20 per share.
- Shares of Portillo's have traded as high as $27.17 in the early going to rep more than a 35% gain.
- The iconic hot dog chain describes itself in its SEC filing as serving iconic Chicago street food through high-energy, multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create a memorable dining experience. The chain has 67 locations spread across nine states.
- The restaurant sector is having a solid day with 36 out of 49 stocks in positive territory.
