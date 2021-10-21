UK says rare nerve disorder possible side effect of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine
- The UK's Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says the nerve-damaging disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome is a possible side effect of AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.8%) COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports.
- The MHRA's announcement follows a similar decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last month.
- Earlier this month, the EMA said warnings should be added to the labels of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6%) COVID vaccines to reflect the risk of a rare blood clotting disorder.