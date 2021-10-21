Union Pacific cuts volume guidance as congested ports and wildfires affect shipments
Oct. 21, 2021
- Union Pacific Corporation (UNP +0.5%) cuts its full-year volume growth outlook to 5% from 7% as a worsening supply chain environment is expected to hurt shipments across the industry. The railroad operator also lowers its expected operating ratio improvement to 175 bps from 200 bps.
- The company reported flat volume growth as congestion at ports and fewer trucks delayed cargo. Revenue was up 13.2% as companies paid higher prices to ship their products and quarterly profit rose 23% driven by higher crude oil prices and industrial production.
- Executives mentioned bridge outages, wildfires, and other weather events as additional problems contributing to a 13% decline in freight car velocity to 195 daily miles.
- Investors are taking an increasing interest in railroad and trucking industry stocks amid the supply chain crisis. Activist Investor Elliot Management recently reported a large position in peer Canadian National Railway.