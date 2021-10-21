Sallie Mae rises 3% on Q3 results beating analysts estimates, dividend raise
Oct. 21, 2021 11:33 AM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sallie Mae (SLM +3.1%) is rising after Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.
- Q3 Net interest income was $358M, down 2%; while non-interest income was $14M.
- GAAP net income of $73M, down 57%.
- Q3 “Core Earnings” $74M, or $0.24/share.
- Private education loan originations of $2.1B, up 10%.
- Average private education loans outstanding, net, of $20.9B, down 5%.
- Average yield on the private education loan portfolio was 8.26%, up 2 basis points.
- Private education loan provisions for credit losses, including amounts for unfunded commitments, was $138M, up from $48M.
- During the third quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was primarily affected by new loan commitments made during the quarter, an increase in provision related to the company’s continuing implementation of new credit administration practices.
- Guidance 2021:
- The company expects full-year Core Earnings per common share of $3.55 - $3.60.
- Full-year Private Education Loan originations Y/Y growth of 3% - 4%.
- Total loan portfolio net charge-offs of $195M - $205M.
- Non-interest expenses of $525M - $530M.
- The company also declared a dividend increasing it by ~267%.
- The company also announced a $250M increase to its 2021 share buyback program.