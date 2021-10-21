Lindsay falls 6% after Q4 earnings miss
Oct. 21, 2021 11:50 AM ETLNNBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lindsay fell (LNN -5.9%) after the company missed third-quarter consensus due to after-tax LIFO impact of $4.5M, or $0.41 per diluted share.
- Q4 revenues $153.6M, up 20% Y/Y percent.
- Irrigation revenues up 63% Y/Y to $125.3M due to a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices.
- Infrastructure revenues declined 45% Y/Y to $28.4M primarily due to lower Road Zipper System sales compared to the prior year.
- Total operating income of $9.42M, down 46% Y/Y as infrastructure lower revenues reflect a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to 4Q20 and a total $6M (before-tax) impact from LIFO methodology.
- The backlog of unfilled orders was sharply up on August 31, 2021 at $149.1M vs. $58.7M in the prior year due to the higher backlog of orders in irrigation was partially offset by a lower backlog in infrastructure.
- Outlook: “Although agricultural commodity prices have come down from their peak earlier in the year, they remain at multi-year highs,” said Mr. Wood. “This supports a solid outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season.
- We expect growth in international irrigation to be led by continued momentum in Brazil and other markets and from new agricultural development being driven by increased concerns regarding food security.” Mr. Wood continued, “In our infrastructure business, we expect a slower start to fiscal 2022 due to specific project delays. However, prospects for year-over-year growth are supported by the quality of our project sales funnel.”
