Oct. 21, 2021

  • The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) opened above the IPO price on Thursday in its first trading session following an IPO that priced its common stock at $16.00 per share.
  • Shares opened at $18.65 at about 11:30 AM ET, up ~16.6% from the initial public offering price to quickly reach $19.01 by 11:35 AM ET before adding another ~1% to approach $19.17 per share to imply a premium of ~20.0% at 11:45 AM.
  • The company had initially priced the offering at $15.00 – $17.00 apiece. It consisted of 7.8M shares, being offered by the company with underwriters' over-allotment for an additional 1.2M shares.
  • The issue was upsized later to ~9.5M shares with underwriters' over-allotment at ~1.4M shares.
  • Headquartered in Encinitas, California, Ventyx (VTYX) focuses on inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders.
  • The company’s lead product candidate VTX958 is an oral tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorders like psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease.
  • With the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial complete, the company intends to start the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) part in Q4 2021.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor, Avisol Capital Partners thinks that Ventyx (VTYX) “will need at least one more round of financing before the regulatory and commercialization stage.”
