Oct. 21, 2021 11:51 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Linde (LIN -0.8%) says it has started up a new hydrogen production facility in Texas, bringing the company's total U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to ~1.5B cf/day.
  • Linde says the new plant has started supplying high-purity hydrogen to the Phillips 66 Sweeny refinery in Texas under a long-term supply agreement.
  • The new facility is located on Linde's U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline, which runs from Lake Charles, La., to Freeport, Texas, and has been extended to connect with the Sweeny refinery.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor H Tianshan wrote recently that Linde's "internationalization and energy efficiency imply 27% upside potential."
