Charles Schwab sees balance sheet growth continuing in Q4 (updated)
Oct. 21, 2021 11:52 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab's (SCHW +0.2%) balance sheet assets rose 6% from Q2, topping $600B, driven by growth in bank deposits and payables, CFO Peter Crawford said during the company's Fall Investor update.
- Securities lending YTD is running at ~$180M per quarter vs. the company's underlying assumption of ~$160M per quarter in February 2021, he added.
- Q4 assumptions include modest sequential balance sheet expansion and net interest margin in the mid 140-bps range.
- "While the prospects are increasing for higher interest rates in the future, which will be an enormous benefit to our clients and our business, we have demonstrated that we don't need higher interest rates to be successful," Crawford said.
- "Relative to the second quarter and really the first half of the year, we are facing more headwinds than tailwinds," he said.
- Headwinds include interest rates that fell in Q3 and moderating client trading activity. But the company is still counting on its "ability to drive robust organic growth."
- Also during the update, CEO Walt Bettinger said the company has achieved about 40% $1.8B-$2B of expenses synergies for the TD Ameritrade integration. It's on track for client conversion in 2023, he said earlier in the call.
- In addition, "conversations are progressing with third-party asset managers ... We continue to think that the opportunities to curate for investors can lead them to better outcomes, quality performance, keeping costs as low as reasonably possible."
- But it's too early to provide any details on that yet, he said. He's hoping to provide more details at the next investor update.
- The worst of the company's premium amortization on its securities portfolio is behind it, Crawford said. "We expect the benefit from the most recent increase in rate to start being translated into lower premium amortization probably in the latter part of Q4 and then heading into Q1," Crawford said.
- Update at 11:58 AM ET: The company does offer its clients some exposure to cryptocurrency, but doesn't offer direct crypto exposure due to lack of clarity on the regulatory angle. "If and when there is greater clarity for firms under our regulatory regime, we would look forward to be able to offer direct trading" in cryptocurrencies, Bettinger said.
