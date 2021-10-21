GoGreen Investments prices upsized $240M IPO
Oct. 21, 2021 11:54 AM ETGoGreen Investments Corporation Units (GOGN.U), GOGN, GOGN.WSBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN.U) has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 24M units at $10/unit, for an expected gross proceeds of $240M.
- The offering was upsized from 20M units.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.6M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The units will begin trading on the NYSE from October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GOGN.U". The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "GOGN" and "GOGN.WS," respectively.
- GoGreen Investments is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chief Executive Officer John Dowd. The firm intends to focus its search on companies in the clean/renewable energy space.