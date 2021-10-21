Denison falls 4% amid plans to sell $15.6M worth GoviEx Uranium common stock

Oct. 21, 2021 12:06 PM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Denison Mines (DNN -4.1%) is selling 32.5M common shares of GoviEx Uranium to an existing institutional shareholder of GoviEx.
  • The company is also selling 32.5M warrants, each warrant can be used to acquire one additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80/share.
  • On closing, Denison will receive gross proceeds of $15.6M and will continue to hold 32.64M common shares of GoviEx.
  • If the GoviEx Warrants are exercised in full, Denison will receive further gross proceeds of $26M and will transfer a further 32.5M common shares of GoviEx to the warrant holder.
  • Denison (NYSE:DNN) intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to be completed before the end of October.
