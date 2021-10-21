Hot Stocks: BX, AAL advance on earnings; T, GTLS slide; WE comes public via SPAC
Oct. 21, 2021
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) were among the big-name stocks that saw gains in Thursday's midday trading, with both getting a lift in the wake of their quarterly results.
- Earnings news had the opposite impact on AT&T (NYSE:T) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). Both experienced intraday slides following the release of their respective financial reports.
- In other news, WeWork (NYSE:WE) returned to the spotlight, finally coming public via a SPAC merger after the well-publicized meltdown of its previous IPO attempt. WE rose in midday trading.
Gainers
- Blackstone (BX) posted a quarterly profit that rose from last year and topped analysts' expectations. The company's assets under management climbed to $730.7B in Q3, compared to a level of $684B at the end of the previous quarter.
- The strong results prompted a nearly 3% intraday advance in BX shares.
- Earnings news also inspired strength in American Airlines (AAL). The company reported a loss for its latest quarter, as the Delta variant held back business travel.
- However, losses weren't as steep as analysts had feared and the airline recorded year-over-year revenue growth that topped 180%. On the news, shares advanced nearly 2% in midday action.
- Turning to a newcomer to the public markets, controversial office-sharing company WeWork (WE) finally made it to Wall Street. Shares were up nearly 11% in the first trading session since the closing of a SPAC merger.
Decliners
- AT&T (T) reported quarterly revenue that slipped nearly 6% from last year and missed the amount predicted by market analysts. Still, the company's profit beat expectations.
- Investors were uncertain as to how to respond to T's mixed results. Shares slipped in midday trading, though the losses remained fractional.
- Chart Industries (GTLS) posted a more decisive decline in the wake of its quarterly report. Shares plunged more than 10% after the company missed expectations on both its top and bottom lines.
