Hot Stocks: BX, AAL advance on earnings; T, GTLS slide; WE comes public via SPAC

Oct. 21, 2021 12:13 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), WEBX, AAL, GTLSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) were among the big-name stocks that saw gains in Thursday's midday trading, with both getting a lift in the wake of their quarterly results.
  • Earnings news had the opposite impact on AT&T (NYSE:T) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). Both experienced intraday slides following the release of their respective financial reports.
  • In other news, WeWork (NYSE:WE) returned to the spotlight, finally coming public via a SPAC merger after the well-publicized meltdown of its previous IPO attempt. WE rose in midday trading.

