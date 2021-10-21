Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2021 12:16 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (+5475.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (+251.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate $1.83 billion (range $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion).
- Over the last 2 years, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.