Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 21, 2021 12:16 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor67 Comments
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (+5475.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (+251.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate $1.83 billion (range $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion).
  • Over the last 2 years, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.