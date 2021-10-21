Nel ASA surges on bumper Q3 revenues, solid backlog; reiterates long-term outlook
Oct. 21, 2021 12:31 PM ETNel ASA (NLLSF), NLLSYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF +16.9%) shares have surged after the company announced its 3Q21 financial results.
- The Norwegian hydrogen company reported an all-time high revenues of NOK 229.3M (+55.2% Y/Y) for the quarter. The growth was mainly attributed to an increase in the Electrolyser segment compared to the same quarter in 2020.
- The order backlog is up 8% Y/Y to NOK 1.014M. The company added NOK 140M worth of new orders in the quarter.
- The pipeline of potential orders continues to grow and stands at a record-high amount of more than $6B. The pipeline represents over 11 GW of installed electrolyser capacity, with the single largest potential order of 1.6 GW.
- However, the management noted that financial results continue to be negatively impacted by overall COVID-19 situation, and expects further disruptions and challenges stemming from the pandemic for the rest of 2021.
- EBITDA of -NOK 113M (vs. -NOK 42M in 3Q20) continued to be negatively affected by ramp-up related to nonrecurring costs. Results are impacted by costs relating to the ramp-up at Herøya before production and revenue contribution from the facility.
- The company ended the period with a net loss of NOK 507M, compared with -NOK 627M in the prior year quarter.
- Net cash balance at the end of the quarter was NOK 2.93B.
- CEO Jon André Løkke commented: "Nel continues to have a solid cash balance and a strong financial position to execute on our strategic plans, and we will continue to invest in technology and people in order to maintain our leading position in the rapidly growing hydrogen market. We remain confident in the long-term potential of the green hydrogen industry and reiterate the strong growth outlook. With the new production facility at Herøya up and running, we remain confident that Nel is well suited to capitalise on the opportunities with our proven track record, market leading position and global delivery and execution muscle."