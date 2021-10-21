Intel drops effort to acquire chip designer SiFive
Oct. 21, 2021 12:41 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has reportedly abandoned its efforts to acquire chip design company SiFive after the semiconductor giant couldn't reach terms with the Silicon Valley startup.
- During the summer, reports surfaced saying Intel (INTC) had offered SiFive $2 billion to join up with chip-industry kingpin. Neither Intel, nor SiFive commented on the potential tieup.
- SiFive is a developer of what is called RISC-V technology, which is used to make an array of semiconductor products from controllers to central processing units and graphics chips.
- According to Bloomberg, SiFive will now turn to outside investors for more financing.
- Intel is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after Thursday's market close.