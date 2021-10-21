Intel drops effort to acquire chip designer SiFive

Oct. 21, 2021 12:41 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor28 Comments

Intel Processor Core i7

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.