Helix Energy Solutions reports zero debt, beats revenue & EPS consensus
Oct. 21, 2021 12:41 PM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Helix Energy Solutions (HLX -2.8%) reported Q3 net loss of $19M or -$0.13/share compared to a net loss of $13.7M or -$0.09/share in Q2 and net income of $24.5M, or $0.16/share for year ago quarter.
- Well Intervention revenues narrowed 7% Y/Y led by lower rates and vessel utilization in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil, offset in part by higher utilization in the North Sea and West Africa during Q3.
- Robotics revenues dropped 14% due to fewer vessel days (to 358 from 450) as well as a reduction in trenching activity.
- Production Facilities revenues were up 31% led by higher oil and gas production and prices and higher revenues from the HFRS during Q3.
- Adj. EBITDA stood at $26.5M for the quarter compared to $24.8M for Q2 and $52.7M in year ago quarter.
- "Our Q3 operating results held steady, benefitting from the seasonally stronger summer activity in the North Sea and continued renewables site clearance activity," president & CEO Owen Kratz commented.
- With the company's vessels primarily in the spot market with limited visibility, it expects to maintain minimal net financial leverage in the near term as we prepare for increasing activity offshore.
- It ended the quarter with zero net debt and negative net debt position ($4.3M); cash and equivalents stood at $237.5M as of Sep.30 while available capacity as of Sep.30 under its ABL facility was $69.6M.
- Recently, the company secured new $80M asset-based revolving credit facility.
- FY21 Outlook: Total funded debt level is expected to remain flat at $314M through Dec. 31, 2021, with no scheduled principal payments during the remainder of the year; capital additions during remainder of 2021 expected to be $2 - $12M.