Ford's 37 mpg Maverick Hybrid truck nearly sold out
Oct. 21, 2021 12:45 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: SA News Team79 Comments
- Ford (F +3.1%) says that its new Maverick Hybrid 2022 compact pickup truck is nearly sold out, with the automaker expecting the 2022 model to be fully reserved by early November.
- After revealing the Maverick in June, Ford reported that it had already received 100,000 non-binding orders for the pickup. Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022 following the completion of required state and federal emissions certifications.
- The vehicle is geared towards entry-level buyers with a starting price of just under $20,000 and an EPA-certified rating of 42 mpg in the city, making it the most fuel-efficient pickup truck in America with a combined 37 mpg rating.
- Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids are reserved, customers will have to wait until next summer or purchase a non-hybrid version of the truck.
- Ford is set to report earnings Wednesday, Oct 27 after the market closes. J.P. Morgan expects an earnings beat based on the automaker's production numbers and a strong pricing environment.