Ford's 37 mpg Maverick Hybrid truck nearly sold out

  • Ford (F +3.1%) says that its new Maverick Hybrid 2022 compact pickup truck is nearly sold out, with the automaker expecting the 2022 model to be fully reserved by early November.
  • After revealing the Maverick in June, Ford reported that it had already received 100,000 non-binding orders for the pickup. Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022 following the completion of required state and federal emissions certifications.
  • The vehicle is geared towards entry-level buyers with a starting price of just under $20,000 and an EPA-certified rating of 42 mpg in the city, making it the most fuel-efficient pickup truck in America with a combined 37 mpg rating.
  • Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids are reserved, customers will have to wait until next summer or purchase a non-hybrid version of the truck.
  • Ford is set to report earnings Wednesday, Oct 27 after the market closes. J.P. Morgan expects an earnings beat based on the automaker's production numbers and a strong pricing environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.