Just Eat Takeaway.com slips after investor event underwhelms

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB -1.9%) trades lower in the U.S. and Europe after the company reiterated its full-year earnings forecast at an investor event today.
  • In a presentation (SEC Form 6-K), the company guided for full-year EBITDA margin of -1% to -1.5% on a gross transaction value of $32B to $35B. GRUB is targeting gross transaction value growth in the "mid teens" for 2022.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com also said that it expects Grubhub to eventually be part of a consolidation in the U.S. delivery market, but did not indicate any sort of deal is in the works. "Over time there will inevitably be consolidation in the wider U.S. on-demand delivery market, as various players combine to optimise the last mile," stated CEO Jitse Groen.
  • Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne thinks investors may be disappointed if the company targets growth for Grubhub over a strategic deal.
  • Just East Takeaway.com was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
