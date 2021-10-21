American Express Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2021 12:56 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.55B (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses estimate $152.8 million.
- American Express fell 3% after JPMorgan Chase announced during its Q3 earning that it expects spending on marketing in its card business to remain elevated.
- Over the last 2 years, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- American Express credit card delinquencies tick up, net write-offs improve in September.