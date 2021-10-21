Vale cut two notches to Sell equivalent at RBC on China uncertainty
Oct. 21, 2021
- Vale (VALE -5.6%) plunges to a YTD low after RBC Capital double downgrades shares to Underperform from Outperform with a $12.50 price target, cut from $17, citing China's uncertain economic situation.
- China's "economic rebalancing away from the property sector and fixed asset investment hits at the core of the company's profitability," its iron ore business, RBC analyst Tyler Broda writes.
- While the stock looks inexpensive, Broda says his FY 2022 EBITDA estimate is 34% below analyst consensus, and he cuts his FY 2021 EPS outlook to $3.45 from $3.91 and FY 2022 view to $1.06 from $1.34.
- Earlier this week, Vale reported higher Q3 iron ore production but said full-year output likely will come in at the lower end of prior guidance of 315M-335M metric tons.